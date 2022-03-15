StockNews.com Downgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

PAHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $816.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

