StockNews.com Downgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

DY has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 420,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 105,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

