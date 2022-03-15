StockNews.com Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $740.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,778,000.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.