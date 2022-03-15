StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

