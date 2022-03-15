Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Prospect Capital Put Options (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,415 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 951 put options.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 353,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

