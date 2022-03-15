Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,842 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,871% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

