Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce $610.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $593.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $633.20 million. Stepan posted sales of $537.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SCL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.04. 113,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stepan by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.