Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TSE:STLC traded down C$1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.93. 167,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,599. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

