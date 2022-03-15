StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GASS opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $81.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.25.
GASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.