StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GASS opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $81.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

