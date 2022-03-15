State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Park National worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Park National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,431,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,581,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park National by 490.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Park National by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

