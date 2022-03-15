State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 465 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $110,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $217,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.28.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

