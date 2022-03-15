State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,331 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 146.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,294.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

