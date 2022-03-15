State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Green Plains worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Plains by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Green Plains Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.