StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.
Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $155.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.49.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.