StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $155.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StarTek by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

