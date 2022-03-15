Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SLNG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 240,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,662. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

