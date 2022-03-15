Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 390,555 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 905,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 883.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 152,008 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 163,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $403,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $713.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

