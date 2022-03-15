Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $57,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Several analysts recently commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

