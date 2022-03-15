Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $34,000 in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.