Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.40. Square posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.39.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 741,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 331.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

