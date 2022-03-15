Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

