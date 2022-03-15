Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $167,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,803 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after acquiring an additional 91,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

