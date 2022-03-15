Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

