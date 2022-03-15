Spire Wealth Management Has $879,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,211,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.45. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.