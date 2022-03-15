Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.