Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $318.17 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.57.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
