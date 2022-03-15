Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

