SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

