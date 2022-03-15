SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPIB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,642. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.