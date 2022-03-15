SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

