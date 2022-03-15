S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Martina Cheung Sells 3,870 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.91. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

