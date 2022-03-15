Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.96

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 9012930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

SRNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.