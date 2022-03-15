Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sonder in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Sonder alerts:

SOND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Sonder stock opened at 4.72 on Monday. Sonder has a 52 week low of 4.22 and a 52 week high of 11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.