Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 339,431 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $13.94.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sohu.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

