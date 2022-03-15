Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 339,431 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $13.94.
SOHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.