SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

