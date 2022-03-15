Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 402,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

