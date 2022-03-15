Snowball Hits Market Capitalization of $997,777.20 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Snowball has a total market cap of $997,777.20 and approximately $77,957.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.27 or 0.06605899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.63 or 0.99913452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,538,620 coins and its circulating supply is 5,344,853 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

