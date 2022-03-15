Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.