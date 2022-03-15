Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

