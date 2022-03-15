Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Andrew R. Speaker Sells 50,000 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SND shares. TheStreet lowered Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

