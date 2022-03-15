Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 722 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 821.51. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The firm has a market cap of £961.78 million and a P/E ratio of 481.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.