Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 722 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 821.51. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The firm has a market cap of £961.78 million and a P/E ratio of 481.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

