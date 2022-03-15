SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 25.8% in February

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

