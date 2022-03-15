Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,089.00

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $51,089.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00104377 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars.

