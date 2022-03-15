Skrumble Network (SKM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,618.00

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $59,618.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104963 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

