Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given New SEK 90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 110 to SEK 90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $9.65 on Monday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

