SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

