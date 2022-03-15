Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

