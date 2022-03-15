Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
