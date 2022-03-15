Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

