Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

