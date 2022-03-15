SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $34.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 6,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,715. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

