Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 35.9%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
