Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 35.9%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.