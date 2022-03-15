Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Drops By 29.2%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

